Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.