Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 240.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

