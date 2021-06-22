Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 20,225 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in First Solar by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.