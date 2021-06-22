Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,914 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $40,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

