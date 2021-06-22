Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

