Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.