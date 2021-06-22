Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

KDP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

