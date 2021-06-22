Bp Plc Makes New $607,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,699 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $4,810,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PLUG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $75.49.
Plug Power Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
