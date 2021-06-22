Bp Plc Makes New $607,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 187,699 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $4,810,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

