Brandywine Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 10x Genomics comprises 1.7% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $1,845,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,854. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

