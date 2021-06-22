Brandywine Managers LLC Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

RGNX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. 234,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,640. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

