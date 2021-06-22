Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,613 REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in REX American Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $585.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

