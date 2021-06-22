Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

