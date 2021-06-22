Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

