Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $272,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

