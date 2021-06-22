Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $331,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

