Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

