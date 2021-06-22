Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

