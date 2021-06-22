Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 41,295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $81,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.60. 102,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,411. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.25 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

