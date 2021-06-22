Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 3,819 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

