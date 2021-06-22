Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

BAM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

