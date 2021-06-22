British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 462.86 ($6.05).

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 513.80 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders have bought a total of 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,990 over the last 90 days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.