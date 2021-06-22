British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 462.86 ($6.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 513.80 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. British Land has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,929 shares of company stock worth $2,552,990.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

