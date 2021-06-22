British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 58,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,262. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

