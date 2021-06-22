Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $6.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.12 and the highest is $6.55. Anthem reported earnings per share of $9.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.48. 14,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,648. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

