Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $16.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 16,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

