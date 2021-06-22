Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

