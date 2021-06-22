Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $704.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 161,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC remained flat at $$112.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,972. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

