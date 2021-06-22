Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

