Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.