Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $109.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.24 million to $142.18 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,258. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $214.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

