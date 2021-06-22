Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

