Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 1,157,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,803. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

