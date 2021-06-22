Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $791.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 674,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,328. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.79.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.