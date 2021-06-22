Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 64,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

