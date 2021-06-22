Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

