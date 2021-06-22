Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,134.29

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134.29 ($14.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON ANTO traded up GBX 2.68 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,414.68 ($18.48). 919,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 894.80 ($11.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.57. The firm has a market cap of £13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

