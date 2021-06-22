Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $77.69

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:C traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. 393,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,012. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

