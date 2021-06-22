Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $116.83

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.14. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,171. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.