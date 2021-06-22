Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $49.67

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 275,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

