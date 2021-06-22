Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Target Price at $192.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $122.70 and a 12 month high of $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.