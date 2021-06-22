Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $43.61

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
