Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price at $2.81

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

WLDBF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

