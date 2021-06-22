Brokers Offer Predictions for Hays plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hays in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Monday. Hays has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.