Bronwyn Curtis OBE Purchases 3,000 Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Stock

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) insider Bronwyn Curtis OBE acquired 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($19,401.62).

Shares of JAGI opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £481.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.21. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a one year low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.63%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

