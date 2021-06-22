Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.71 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.