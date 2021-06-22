Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

BAM.A opened at C$61.41 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$38.77 and a one year high of C$62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.88 billion and a PE ratio of 57.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

