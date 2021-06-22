Bruker Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.