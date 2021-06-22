Bruker Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.87 on Monday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

