BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

