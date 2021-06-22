Business Credit Alliance Chain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $469.00 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $60,595.76 and approximately $469.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 496,239,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

